Chelsea are sitting seven points adrift of the Premier League's top four this morning after drawing 1-all at Nottingham Forest.

The hosts are now only inside the relegation zone on goal difference, level on points with 17th placed West Ham.

Tottenham's new year started with a 2-nil defeat to Aston Villa, which leaves them outside the Champions League places.

Brentford look to maintain their five match unbeaten run in the top-flight when they host Liverpool this evening.