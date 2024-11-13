Advertisement
Sport

Change To AFL Season Might Hinder Irish Players

Nov 13, 2024 11:43 By radiokerrysport
Change To AFL Season Might Hinder Irish Players
Share this article

Sarah Rowe says an earlier start date for the women's AFL season could result in fewer Irish players in the league.

There are currently 33 active Irish players in the AFLW, but the 2025 campaign in Australia looks set to clash directly with the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

Collingwood and Mayo player Rowe says that would likely result in Irish imports returning home to focus on inter-county.

Advertisement

Tipperary's Aisling Moloney was the joint top goalscorer in the AFLW this year while Aine McDonagh, Aileen Gilroy and Aisling McCarthy were also named on the All-Australian squad.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

3 Time World Champion Out Of Grand Slam Of Darts
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Basketball Results and Fixtures
Irish Star Set For Loan Move In January
Advertisement

Recommended

Jury hears closing arguments in Tralee money laundering trial
Alleged serial fraudster Samantha Cookes sent forward to stand trial at Tralee Circuit Court
Two Kerry companies recognised Family Business Awards 2024
Killarney councillor not surprised hotel forced to buy house to accommodate staff
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus