Change To AFL Season Might Hinder Irish Players

Sarah Rowe says an earlier start date for the women's AFL season could result in fewer Irish players in the league.

There are currently 33 active Irish players in the AFLW, but the 2025 campaign in Australia looks set to clash directly with the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

Collingwood and Mayo player Rowe says that would likely result in Irish imports returning home to focus on inter-county.

Tipperary's Aisling Moloney was the joint top goalscorer in the AFLW this year while Aine McDonagh, Aileen Gilroy and Aisling McCarthy were also named on the All-Australian squad.