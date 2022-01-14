Advertisement
Change of venue for Clanmaurice semi final

Jan 14, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
There’s a change of venue for Clanmaurice’s Munster Junior Camogie semi final.

Their 1 o’clock tie against Clooney Quin tomorrow has been moved from Crotta O’Neills to John Mitchels.

