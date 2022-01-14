Change of venue for Clanmaurice semi final

There’s a change of venue for Clanmaurice’s Munster Junior Camogie semi final.
Their 1 o’clock tie against Clooney Quin tomorrow has been moved from Crotta O’Neills to John Mitchels.
Advertisement
There’s a change of venue for Clanmaurice’s Munster Junior Camogie semi final.
Their 1 o’clock tie against Clooney Quin tomorrow has been moved from Crotta O’Neills to John Mitchels.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus