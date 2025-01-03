Change of time and venue for Stacks semi-final

There's a change of time and venue for the Austin Stacks semi-final tomorrow.
Their All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship tie against Derry side Ballinderry has been moved to Parnell Park at 2 o'clock.
