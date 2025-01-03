Advertisement
Sport

Change of time and venue for Stacks semi-final

Jan 3, 2025 16:23 By radiokerrysport
Change of time and venue for Stacks semi-final
Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
Share this article

There's a change of time and venue for the Austin Stacks semi-final tomorrow.

Their All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship tie against Derry side Ballinderry has been moved to Parnell Park at 2 o'clock.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Salah says stand-off over new deal continues
Advertisement
France suffer another injury setback
United secure services of Harry Maguire for another season
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry weather warning upgraded with heavy rain and sleet expected
Level of homelessness increased in Kerry in November
Salah says stand-off over new deal continues
United secure services of Harry Maguire for another season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus