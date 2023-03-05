Chance for Liverpool to go fifth today with win against United

Liverpool have the opportunity to go fifth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side would leapfrog Newcastle if they beat third-placed Manchester United in the main game of the day.

United go into the game at Anfield unbeaten in their last 11 but have not won at the ground since 2016.

It'll be Erik Ten Hag's first visit to Liverpool as United manager.

He's not expecting a nice welcome.

Kick off is at half-past-4.

Before that Nottingham Forest host Everton at 2.

The hosts start the day 14th in the table while the Toffees are in the relegation zone.