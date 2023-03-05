Advertisement
Sport

Chance for Liverpool to go fifth today with win against United

Mar 5, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Chance for Liverpool to go fifth today with win against United Chance for Liverpool to go fifth today with win against United
Share this article

Liverpool have the opportunity to go fifth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side would leapfrog Newcastle if they beat third-placed Manchester United in the main game of the day.

United go into the game at Anfield unbeaten in their last 11 but have not won at the ground since 2016.

Advertisement

It'll be Erik Ten Hag's first visit to Liverpool as United manager.

He's not expecting a nice welcome.

Kick off is at half-past-4.

Advertisement

Before that Nottingham Forest host Everton at 2.

The hosts start the day 14th in the table while the Toffees are in the relegation zone.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus