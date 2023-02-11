Advertisement
Championship Saturday fixtures and results

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Championship Saturday fixtures and results
West Brom remain a point behind fourth-placed Watford in the Championship after a 2-nil defeat to Birmingham.

Of the other teams in the play-off places, Middlesbrough head to Cardiff, Luton are at Coventry and Watford host Blackburn this afternoon.

Leaders Burnley can move another step closer to automatic promotion in their home game with Preston.

Second placed Sheffield United also hope to remain on course for a return to the Premier League when they take on Swansea.

There's a big game at the other end of the table as bottom side Wigan face fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

Blackpool - who are also in the relegation zone - meet a Rotherham side just outside the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Bristol City play Norwich, there's a London derby between QPR and Millwall, Stoke welcome Hull and Sunderland go head-to-head with Reading.

