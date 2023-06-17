Championship wins for Armagh and Donegal

The opening day of the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship is continuing.
Armagh have beaten Laois 3-12 to 2-8 while earlier on Donegal enjoyed a 2-10 to 1-8 win over Waterford.
