Championship wins for Armagh and Donegal

Jun 17, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrynews
Championship wins for Armagh and Donegal
The opening day of the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship is continuing.

Armagh have beaten Laois 3-12 to 2-8 while earlier on Donegal enjoyed a 2-10 to 1-8 win over Waterford.

