Championship draw made

Draw for Tralee & St Brendan's District Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand
First Named has home venue.
St Pats v Ardfert
Austin Stacks v Churchill
Na Gaeil V Ballymac
Kerins O Rahillys v John Mitchels
Advertisement
Draw for Tralee & St Brendan's District Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand
First Named has home venue.
St Pats v Ardfert
Austin Stacks v Churchill
Na Gaeil V Ballymac
Kerins O Rahillys v John Mitchels
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus