Championship draw made

Oct 23, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Draw for Tralee & St Brendan's District Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand

First Named has home venue.

St Pats v Ardfert
Austin Stacks v Churchill
Na Gaeil V Ballymac
Kerins O Rahillys v John Mitchels

