Championship day one review

Norwich have suffered a 1-nil defeat at Cardiff on their return to the Championship.

Blackburn made a winning start to the season, thanks to a 1-nil victory at home to QPR, while Millwall beat Stoke 2-nil.

Hull scored in injury time to secure a 2-1 win against Bristol City, Blackpool were 1-nil winners against Reading and Luton's game with Birmingham ended goalless.

It was also nil-nil between Wigan and Preston, while Rotherham against Swansea finished 1-all.

The late game sees Middlesbrough host West Brom at the Riverside.