Champions Shelbourne have 6 players on this year's First Division PFA Team of the year

Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson, Luke Byrne, Ally Gilchrist, Ryan Brennan and Michael O'Connor have all gotten the nod from the Reds.

Playoff winners UCD have 3 represenatives with Liam Kerrigan. Colm Whelan, and Paul Doyle.

Treaty United's Marc Ludden and Brandon Kavanagh of Bray Wanderers have also been named.