Champions Shamrock Rovers concluded their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with a 2-nil win over UCD last night.

Derry City finished second - despite losing 1-nil to third-placed Dundalk.

Declan Devine got his first win as Bohemians manager as they beat Sligo Rovers 3-1.

Elsewhere, St Pat's hammered Shelbourne 4-nil, while Drogheda United beat already relegated Finn Harps 2-nil.