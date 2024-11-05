Champions League resumes tonight

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield tonight.

The former Liverpool midfielder brings his Bayer Leverkusen side to Merseyside to take on the Reds in the Champions League.

Alonso famously scored for Liverpool in the 2005 final in Istanbul.

Kick-off in that game is at 8-o'clock.

At the same time Celtic go in search of their second win in the competition as the Hoops host RB Leipzig

AC Milan are away to holders Real Madrid

and Manchester City are in Portugal to face Sporting.

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ruben Amorim will be in the home side's dugout there.

Amorim starts his new job with the Red Devils on Monday.