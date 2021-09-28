Champions League resumes tonight

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has no concerns regarding his defence, despite conceding three to Brentford on Saturday.

His side return to Champions League action this evening, away to Porto, and he expects a better showing at the back

Elsewhere in Group B, AC Milan play host to Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi has been passed fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s Group A game at home to Manchester City.

The other game in that group tonight sees R-B Leipzig entertain Club Brugge.

All of those games have 8pm starts.

UEFA is dropping legal action against the three remaining clubs who are still committed to the so-called European Super League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus had argued in court that attempts to punish them for setting up a breakaway tournament was against European competition law.

Fines handed to nine other teams - including Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal - now don't need to be paid.