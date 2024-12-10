Advertisement
Champions League resumes this evening

Dec 10, 2024 07:56 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool are back in Champions League action this evening.

The six-time winners sit top of the table ahead of their trip to Girona.

Kick-off is at 5:45pm and it's expected Arne Slot will drop Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as Alisson returns.

At the same time Celtic are away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Elsewhere tonight Aston Villa go to RB Leipzig.

Ahead of this game Villa manager Unai Emery has said he's trying to work out how he can get both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in his starting line-up.

Both strikers have impressed when given a chance this season - but Emery often opts for just one centre forward.

Kick-off in that game is at 8-o'clock while the champions Real Madrid are away to last season's Europa League winners Italian side Atalanta.

