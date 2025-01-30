Champions League Results For City And Villa

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the character of his team as they avoided an early exit from the Champions League.

The 3-1 win over Club Brugge secured them a play-off against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

The Premier League champions had been 1-nil down at the Etihad, and Guardiola says they had to dig deep:

Aston Villa qualified automatically for the last-16 with a 4-2 victory over play-off bound Celtic.

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah (pron: ee-dah) scored twice for the Hoops with Morgan Rogers grabbing a hat-trick for Villa.

Caomhin Kelleher played in goal for Liverpool, as they lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven, but progress as the number one seed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he never doubted his team's ability to reach the last-16 of the Champions League.

They secured their place with a 2-1 win against Girona.