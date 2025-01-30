Advertisement
Champions League Results For City And Villa

Jan 30, 2025 10:57 By radiokerrysport
Champions League Results For City And Villa
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the character of his team as they avoided an early exit from the Champions League.

The 3-1 win over Club Brugge secured them a play-off against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

The Premier League champions had been 1-nil down at the Etihad, and Guardiola says they had to dig deep:

Aston Villa qualified automatically for the last-16 with a 4-2 victory over play-off bound Celtic.

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah (pron: ee-dah) scored twice for the Hoops with Morgan Rogers grabbing a hat-trick for Villa.

Caomhin Kelleher played in goal for Liverpool, as they lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven, but progress as the number one seed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he never doubted his team's ability to reach the last-16 of the Champions League.

They secured their place with a 2-1 win against Girona.

