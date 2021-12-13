Champions League re-draw takes place

Manchester United will now face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League after a re-draw in Switzerland this afternoon.

The initial draw was deemed null and void after a mistake that UEFA called a "technical error."

Ralf Rangnick's side had initially been drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain which would have seen Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meet once again.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Liverpool are now set to face Serie A champions Inter Milan,

Chelsea will take on Ligue 1 winners Lille - having also gotten them in the first draw as well,

and Manchester City will meet Sporting Lisbon.

Advertisement

Arguably the pick of the ties will see PSG and Real Madrid face off.

***

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers will face Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League play-off round.

Advertisement

Barcelona take on Napoli in the stand out tie of the play-offs.

In the Conference League, Celtic were drawn against Norweigan outfit Bodo/Glimt.

Leicester will play Danish club Randers.