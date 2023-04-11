Champions League Quarter Finals get underway tonight

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended his side's record in the Champions League.

They continue their quest for the European title tonight, with Bayern Munich the visitors to the Etihad for the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

City have never won the competition and lost the final to Chelsea in 2021.

Advertisement

But Guardiola insists he's not concerned about the club's poor record.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel admits it's good to be back in England - but says there'll be no room for sentiment when they face Manchester City tonight.

The former Chelsea head coach goes up against the Premier League title holders in the first leg of their quarter-final in Manchester.

Advertisement

Tuchel, who got the better of City in the 2021 final, is looking forward to the occasion.

In the other quarter final tonight, Inter Milan travel to Portugal to face Benfica

Both games are at 8.