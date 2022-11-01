Champions League Groups Stages coming to an end tonight and tomorrow

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini admits boss Antonio Conte will find it difficult watching tonight's Champions League Group D clash with Marseille from the stands.

Conte is serving a touchline ban and won't be able to contact the team as soon as he enters the stadium.

Stellini says the Italian won't enjoy the experience.

Spurs need a draw to secure their place in the last 16, with kick off in the south of France at 8pm.

Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt also meet in a group where the last placed team can still top the group.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists they have no point to prove against Napoli in the Champions League this evening.

They were beaten 4-1 away in Italy in the reverse fixture in September, but have recovered to already seal qualification to the knockout stages.

Nothing less then a 4-0 win for the reds will see Liverpool top the group but Klopp says they're not thinking about revenge.

In the same group, Rangers will conclude their campaign against Ajax in Ibrox

The Scottish Premiership side have lost five from five in the group stages, but could still beat their opponents to a Europa League qualification spot with an unlikely 5-nil win at Ibrox.

Defender James Sands says they want to provide a positive finale to the club's first appearance in the competition in over a decade.

There are two early kick offs at 5:45, as Group B Rounds to a close

Club Brugge sit top and if they better FC Portos result agaist Atletico Madrid they will go through as group winners.

Atletico Madrid are currently in the Europa League positions but Leverkusen are just a point behind so plenty to play for in the group.

In Group C, there are two dead rubbers between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as well as Barcelonas trip to Plzen.