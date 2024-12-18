Advertisement
Sport

Champions League Group Stages Conclude Tonight

Dec 18, 2024 10:59 By radiokerrysport
Champions League Group Stages Conclude Tonight
Share this article

The Women's Champions League group stages conclude this evening.

Arsenal can pip Bayern Munich to top spot in Group C when the two sides meet at Meadow Park from 8.

Manchester City will win Group D if they avoid defeat at Barcelona - that gets underway from quarter to 6.

Advertisement

===
Last night, Chelsea came from behind to make it six wins out of six in Group B.

Catarina Macario scored two penalties as they beat Real Madrid 2-1.

Celtic ended their first appearance in the competition without a point.

Advertisement

They were beaten 3-nil by Twente.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
EFL Cup Continues Tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law
Fexco founder steps down from board as part of succession plan
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus