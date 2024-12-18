Champions League Group Stages Conclude Tonight

The Women's Champions League group stages conclude this evening.

Arsenal can pip Bayern Munich to top spot in Group C when the two sides meet at Meadow Park from 8.

Manchester City will win Group D if they avoid defeat at Barcelona - that gets underway from quarter to 6.

Last night, Chelsea came from behind to make it six wins out of six in Group B.

Catarina Macario scored two penalties as they beat Real Madrid 2-1.

Celtic ended their first appearance in the competition without a point.

They were beaten 3-nil by Twente.