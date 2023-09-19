The Champions League group stage kicks off tonight.

Champions Manchester City host Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium from 8pm.

Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones all miss the match because of injury.

Also at 8, Celtic are in the Netherlands to play Feyenoord.

Irish defender Liam Scales may line out for Celtic.

And Newcastle United face AC in Milan from 5.45.

Sandro Tonali is set to feature against his old club.

The Magpies last appeared in Europe's premier competition 20 years ago.

Their manager Eddie Howe has never been to a Champions League game

In the Premier League last night, it ended Nottingham Forest 1 Burnley 1.

Zeki Amdouni put the Clarets in front, before Callum Hudson Odoi equalised for Forest.