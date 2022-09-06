Advertisement
Champions League group phase gets underway this evening

Sep 6, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
The Champions League group phase gets underway this evening.

Action in Group E gets underway at 5.45 with the meeting of Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea.

The other game in that group has an 8pm start, and sees Salzburg host AC Milan.

At the same time, Manchester City get their Group G campaign underway away to Sevilla.

In the same group, Borussia Dortmund play Copenhagen.

And in Group F, Real Madrid begin their defence of their title away to Celtic.

While RB Leipzig play Shakhtar Donetsk.

