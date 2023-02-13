Champions League final review says treatment of Liverpool fans "almost led to a disaster"

A UEFA commissioned review into the chaotic scenes at the 2022 Champions League final says the treatment of Liverpool fans in Paris "almost led to a disaster".

The match against Real Madrid was delayed for 37 minutes due to operational issues at the stadium.

Sky News understands French Police are to face criticism for firing tear gas at supporters, leading to crushing around security barriers at the Stade de France.

While the independent report also says French Football authorities need to "bear responsibility" for their role in failing to ensure public safety.

Neither UEFA nor the French ministry have yet commented.