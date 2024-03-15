Champions League draw this morning

The draws for the Champions League quarter finals, semi finals and final will take place this morning at 11am, followed by the Europa League draws at noon, and the Conference League draws at 1pm.

Liverpool and West Ham booked their places in the Europa League quarter finals in style last night.

Liverpool thrashed Sparta Prague 6-1 at Anfield to confirm their place with an 11-2 aggregate victory.

While West Ham put five without reply past Freiburg to advance to the last-8.

Brighton beat Roma by a goal to nil at the AmEx, but lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Aston Villa will play a European quarter-final for the first time in 26-years.

They hammered Ajax 4-nil at Villa Park last night to advance in the Conference League.