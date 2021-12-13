Champions League draw deemed null and void

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League has been deemed null and void.

The re-draw will take place at 2pm Irish time.

UEFA say a 'material error' occurred in the initial draw, held in Switzerland this morning.

Manchester United had been paired with Paris Saint Germain, while Chelsea were set to play Lille.

Manchester City were drawn against Villarreal and Liverpool came out against Red Bull Salzburg.

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers will face Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League play-off round.

Having won their group, West Ham are already through to the last-16.

Barcelona take on Napoli in the stand out tie of the play-offs.

The draw for the Conference League play-off round - involving Celtic and Leicester - takes place this afternoon.