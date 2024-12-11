Champions League Continues Tonight

Tonight, the 2023 champions Manchester City are in Italy to play Juventus.

Pep Guardiola's side go into the game with two wins from their five matches so far and they let a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord slip last week to draw 3-3 with the Dutch side.

Kick-off in Turin is at 8-o'clock.

Advertisement

At the same time Arsenal welcome Monaco to the Emirates.

Speaking ahead of this game Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has said reports they'd be prepared to let Gabriel Jesus leave in January are "nonsense."

The forward, who's scored just one goal in his last 31 games, has been linked with his former club Palmeiras in Brazil.

Advertisement

He's found starts hard to come by of late - but Arteta insists he remains part of his plans.

