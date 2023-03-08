Advertisement
Champions League action tonight

Mar 8, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Champions League action tonight
Two more quarter final places are on the line in the Champions League tonight.

Antonio Conte is back in the dug-out for Tottenham Hotspur, who host AC Milan in North London.

The Italian champions are 1-nil up from the first leg.

Spurs winger Heung Min Son says there's no room for further disappointments after the FA Cup exit to Sheffield United.

Bayern Munich also have a 1-0 lead over PSG with the second leg in Germany.

Neymar is an injury absentee for the Parisians.

Both games kick off at 8.

