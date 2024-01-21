Champions Cup progression for Munster

Munster have qualified for the knockout stages of the Investec Champions Cup - but only just.

The Men in Red were beaten 26 points to 23 by Northampton Saints, who had a player sent off before half-time at Thomond Park.

Head coach Graham Rowntree was frustrated his side couldn't make the man advantage count

Leinster secured home advantage in the last 16 with a 27-10 victory away to Leicester Tigers.

Ulster will have to settle for Challenge Cup rugby, however.

Dan McFarland's side fell to a 47 points to 19 defeat away to Harlequins.

Joining them are Connacht, whose hopes of progressing were ended by a 39-24 win for Saracens against Lyon.

The last 16 picture will become clear after today's games in the Investec Champions Cup.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle face a straight shootout with Sale Sharks in Pool 4 from 1.

Either Toulouse or Bath can pip Leinster to top seeding when they square off from 3.15.

The pool stages wrap up with Exeter Chiefs welcoming Bayonne to Sandy Park at 5.30.