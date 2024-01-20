Advertisement
Sport

Champions Cup D day for Munster

Jan 20, 2024
Connacht did all they could last night to maintain hope of a place in the knockout stage of the Investec Champions Cup.

They beat Bristol with a bonus point at the Sportsground to move up to fourth in Pool 1.

The second part of the required equation for Connacht is for Lyon to beat Saracens tonight.

Ulster and Munster will both look to secure last-16 places today.

The former need a win away to Harlequins in Pool 2, with kick-off at the Twickenham Stoop at 1.

In Pool 3, Munster need only a point from their sold-out meeting with Northampton at Thomond Park.

With a knockout place already in the bag, Leinster play for top spot in Pool 4 when they take on Leicester at Welford Road from 3.15.

