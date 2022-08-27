Champions City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in Premier League action this afternoon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has demanded his players continue to play with the intensity that saw them get a first Premier League win of the season against Liverpool.

They travel to Southampton in the top-flight's lunchtime kick-off.

Liverpool’s search for a first win of the season continues with Bournemouth visiting Anfield.

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad,

Brighton and Leeds are both unbeaten ahead of their game at the AmEx while Everton go to Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is barred from the touchline for their game with Leicester.

And there’s a London derby at 5.30pm with Arsenal hosting Fulham.