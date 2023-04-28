Champion Hurdle main event at Punchestown today

The Champion Hurdle is the feature race on day 4 of the Punchestown Festival.
The Willie Mullins-trained State Man is set to go off an odds-on favourite.
The first of today's eight races goes to post at twenty-to-4.
Advertisement
The Champion Hurdle is the feature race on day 4 of the Punchestown Festival.
The Willie Mullins-trained State Man is set to go off an odds-on favourite.
The first of today's eight races goes to post at twenty-to-4.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus