Sport

Champion Hurdle main event at Punchestown today

Apr 28, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Champion Hurdle main event at Punchestown today
The Champion Hurdle is the feature race on day 4 of the Punchestown Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained State Man is set to go off an odds-on favourite.

The first of today's eight races goes to post at twenty-to-4.

