Advertisement
Sport

Champion Hurdle glory for Constitution Hill

Mar 14, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Champion Hurdle glory for Constitution Hill Champion Hurdle glory for Constitution Hill
Share this article

Constitution Hill has won the Champion Hurdle, the feature race on the opening day of racing's Cheltenham Festival.

The 4-to-11 favourite ridden by Nico de Boinville and trained by Nicky Henderson finished ahead of State Man, with Zanahiyr in third.

It follows his success in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Advertisement

There was a fairytale ending to the career of Honeysuckle this afternoon.

The Rachael Blackmore mount won the Mares Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Willie Mullins won a fifth Arkle in nine years, with favourite El Fabiolo coming home five-and-a-half lengths ahead of Jonbon.

Advertisement

Corach Rambler made it back-to-back wins in the Ultima Handicap Chase for jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell.

And the 9-to-2 shot Marine Nationale sprung a surprise in the opening race of the day, winning the Supreme Novices Hurdle with Michael O'Sullivan on board.

It's a first Cheltenham winner for trainer Barry Connell.

Advertisement

O'Sullivan, who's from Cork and rode his first big race winner at Listowel last September, spoke with Dave Keena after the victory today:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus