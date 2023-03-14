Champion Hurdle glory for Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill has won the Champion Hurdle, the feature race on the opening day of racing's Cheltenham Festival.

The 4-to-11 favourite ridden by Nico de Boinville and trained by Nicky Henderson finished ahead of State Man, with Zanahiyr in third.

It follows his success in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

There was a fairytale ending to the career of Honeysuckle this afternoon.

The Rachael Blackmore mount won the Mares Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Willie Mullins won a fifth Arkle in nine years, with favourite El Fabiolo coming home five-and-a-half lengths ahead of Jonbon.

Corach Rambler made it back-to-back wins in the Ultima Handicap Chase for jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell.

And the 9-to-2 shot Marine Nationale sprung a surprise in the opening race of the day, winning the Supreme Novices Hurdle with Michael O'Sullivan on board.

It's a first Cheltenham winner for trainer Barry Connell.

O'Sullivan, who's from Cork and rode his first big race winner at Listowel last September, spoke with Dave Keena after the victory today:

