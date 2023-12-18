Advertisement
Sport

Challenge Tour to hold back-to-back events in Ireland

Dec 18, 2023
Challenge Tour to hold back-to-back events in Ireland
The Challenge Tour is to hold back-to-back events in Ireland during the summer.

Galgorm Castle will host the N-I Open from July 25th.

The following week will see the Irish Challenge played at the K Club.

