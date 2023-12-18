Challenge Tour to hold back-to-back events in Ireland

The Challenge Tour is to hold back-to-back events in Ireland during the summer.
Galgorm Castle will host the N-I Open from July 25th.
The following week will see the Irish Challenge played at the K Club.
Advertisement
The Challenge Tour is to hold back-to-back events in Ireland during the summer.
Galgorm Castle will host the N-I Open from July 25th.
The following week will see the Irish Challenge played at the K Club.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus