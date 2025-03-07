Advertisement
Sport

Central Council to meet Monday to vote on proposed amendments to football rules

Mar 7, 2025 16:57 By radiokerrysport
Central Council to meet Monday to vote on proposed amendments to football rules
Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

The GAA's Central Council will meet on Monday to vote on six proposed amendments to the new football rules.

Jim Gavin's Football Review Committee are mainly seeking changes to the 3v3 rule before round six of the National Football League next week.

Under the amendment, teams would need to keep four players in their own half, which would mean an outfielder having to drop back if the goalkeeper opts to advance into the opposition half.

Advertisement

Teams who lose players to a red or black card would also need to keep three up in their opponent's half of the pitch,, if the changes are approved.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Community Games Saturday preview
Advertisement
Kerry Camogie planning for fundraising night at the dogs
Kerry teams aiming to become national champions
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister would like to see a Kerry led School Leaver Programme initiative rolled out nationwide
Kerry student wins big at 2025 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp
Kerry Camogie planning for fundraising night at the dogs
Fresh doubt over participation of Irish boxers at 2028 Olympics
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus