Central Council gives the green light for Connacht Rugby to play at MacHale Park

Dec 2, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
It's understood the GAA's Central Council has given the green light for Connacht Rugby to play a league match at MacHale Park in Castlebar next year.

The interprovincial derby between Connnacht and Munster in the United Rugby Championship will be staged at the home of Mayo GAA on March 29th.

The fixture takes place eight days before Mayo are due to take on Sligo at the same venue in the Connacht Football Championship.

There were two big breakthrough successes in the provincial club championships yesterday.

Sligo's Coolera/Strandhill became the first club from the county to win the Connacht club football title in 41 years after a 1-15 to 1-14 defeat of Padraig Pearses of Roscommon after extra-time at Markievicz Park.

And Cork's Sarsfields claimed a first Munster club hurling title with a shock 3-20 to 2-19 defeat of Ballygunner of Waterford at Semple Stadium.

In the Ulster decider, Derry champions Slaughtneil came good in the second half to beat Portaferry of Down by 2-19 to 1-19 in Armagh.

==

Galway's Kilkerrin Clonberne are through to the All Ireland women's club football final.

They beat Armagh's Clann Eireann by 2-11 to 1-9 to progress to a final meeting with Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes.

==

Clare's Truagh-Clonlara are through to the All Ireland senior camogie final.

They beat St Vincent's of Dublin in their semi-final by 11 points to nine.

In the other semi-final, Galway's Sarsfields were 1-16 to 3-9 winners over Loughiel Shamrocks.

