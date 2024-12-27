Advertisement
Sport

Celtic's lead extended while Rangers beaten on the road

Dec 27, 2024 10:47 By radiokerrysport
Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table is 12-points this morning.

The reigning champions were 4-nil winners against Motherwell yesterday afternoon, before their rivals Rangers lost 2-1 at Saint Mirren.

