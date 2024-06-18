Advertisement
Sport

Celtics are NBA champions

Jun 18, 2024 10:20 By radiokerrysport
Celtics are NBA champions
The Boston Celtics are the NBA champions for an 18th time.

They beat the Dallas Mavericks by 106 points to 88 to earn a 4-1 victory in the finals.

It's Boston's first title in 16 years.

