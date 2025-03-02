Advertisement
Sport

Celtic win at St Mirren

Mar 2, 2025 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Celtic win at St Mirren
Celtic moved ever closer to another Scottish Premiership title by thrashing St Mirren 5-2.

They're 16 points clear of Rangers, who lost 2-1 to Motherwell at Ibrox in interim boss Barry Ferguson's first home game in charge.

