Celtic win at Ross County

Celtic have restored their 6 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.
Ange Postecoglou's side recorded a 2-0 win away to Ross County.
Kyogo and Jota with the goals.
Advertisement
Celtic have restored their 6 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.
Ange Postecoglou's side recorded a 2-0 win away to Ross County.
Kyogo and Jota with the goals.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus