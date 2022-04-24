Advertisement
Sport

Celtic win at Ross County

Apr 24, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Celtic have restored their 6 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's side recorded a 2-0 win away to Ross County.

Kyogo and Jota with the goals.

