Celtic sealed a comfortable 3-nil win at St Mirren to continue their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Captain Callum McGregor opened the scoring, before goals from Reo Hatate (PRON: Rio Hah-tat-ay) and Alistair Johnston.

Midfielder Matt O'Riley wasn't in the squad amid speculation that he will join Brighton.

Franny Kiernan reports