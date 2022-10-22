Advertisement
Sport

Celtic victorious at Hearts; Rangers draw

Oct 22, 2022 14:10 By radiokerrynews
Celtic have moved 4oints clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Hearts.

Greg Taylor scored the winner with 15 minutes remaining in a pulsating game at Tynecastle.

Franny Kiernan reports

The pressure is building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst after his Rangers side were held to a 1-all draw at home to 10-man Livingston.

Robert McElroy reports

Aberdeen are up to third after a 2-1 victory at Motherwell, while St Mirren - who won by the same score against Dundee United - are only behind them on goal difference.

Kilmarnock moved three points clear of danger with a 1-nil triumph over bottom side Ross County.

