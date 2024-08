Celtic will be looking to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership table this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers's men are away to Hibs at 12:30pm.

They started the new campaign with an impressive 4-nil win at home to Kilmarnock last time out.

Following that, St Mirren go to Aberdeen at 3pm while at the same time, Kilmarnock play host to St Johnstone.