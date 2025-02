Celtic have stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-nil win over Dundee United at Parkhead.

They're 16 points clear with 12 games remaining.

Franny Kiernan reports

Aberdeen secured a 2-1 victory at Dundee, Motherwell suffered a 3-nil defeat to Ross County, meaning they drop out of the top half for Kilmarnock, who beat bottom side St Johnstone 3-1.