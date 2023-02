Celtic remain nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after thrashing Aberdeen 4-nil.

Old Firm rivals Rangers beat 10-man Livingston 3-nil for their sixth consecutive league win.

Hibs are up to fourth after a 2-nil victory at home to Kilmarnock, St Mirren triumphed 1-nil over Ross County, while St Johnstone got past bottom side Dundee United 2-1.