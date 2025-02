((Abe v Dun 1230, Ran v Que 1530))

Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick as holders Celtic eased into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

They were 5-nil winners over Raith Rovers.

Advertisement

Dundee weren't troubled by second-tier Airdrie as they went through with a 4-nil victory, while Livingston beat Cove Rangers 3-nil.

A slender 1-nil win saw St Johnstone progress past Hamilton.

Rangers welcome Queen's Park to Ibrox in the last-16 today, after Aberdeen and Dunfermline's match at Pittodrie.