Celtic have gone nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-nil victory over Hibs.

They've extended their advantage over second placed Aberdeen, who were held 1-all by St Johnstone.

Hearts' 2-nil win against Dundee has taken them above Edinburgh rivals Hibs and off the bottom of the table.

Motherwell beat St Mirren 1-nil and Dundee United against Kilmarnock finished 1-all.