Celtic manager urging his team to play without fear against Bayern

Feb 18, 2025 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Celtic manager urging his team to play without fear against Bayern
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is urging his team to play without fear against Bayern Munich tonight.

The Scottish champions are 2-1 down in their Champions League playoff tie heading into the second leg in Munch.

Celtic will need to win away from home for the first time in 12 games if they're to progress - and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says it would be a huge achievement to knock out the German league leaders

Harry Kane is a doubt for the hosts due to a knock he suffered against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, the England striker was unable to train with his teammates yesterday.

In tonight's other playoff round second leg games, Europa League champions Atalanta need to overturn a 1-nil deficit against Club Brugge.

Benfica defend a 1-nil lead against Monaco and Feyenoord are 1-nil up going into the early kick-off against AC Milan.

