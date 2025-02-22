Celtic lose to Hibs

Celtic have suffered just their second Scottish Premiership defeat of the season in losing 2-1 at Hibs.
The leaders had an equaliser controversially ruled out after a V-A-R review.
Franny Kiernan reports
Advertisement
Celtic have suffered just their second Scottish Premiership defeat of the season in losing 2-1 at Hibs.
The leaders had an equaliser controversially ruled out after a V-A-R review.
Franny Kiernan reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus