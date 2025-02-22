Advertisement
Sport

Celtic lose to Hibs

Feb 22, 2025 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Celtic lose to Hibs
Celtic have suffered just their second Scottish Premiership defeat of the season in losing 2-1 at Hibs.

The leaders had an equaliser controversially ruled out after a V-A-R review.

Franny Kiernan reports

