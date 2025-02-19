Celtic Lose Out In Champions League

There was late heartbreak for Celtic as they were knocked out of the Champions League by a stoppage time goal away to Bayern Munich.

The Scottish champions - who had levelled the tie heading into the closing stages - lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Boss Brendan Rodgers says they can take pride in pushing one of the world's best sides all the way.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane says he's "ok" after being substituted at half-time.

The England captain was an injury doubt going into the game and only lasted 45 minutes.

Kane told reporters he was waiting to find out more about the issue he was struggling with.

Manager Vincent Kompany insists the striker was fit enough to start the game.