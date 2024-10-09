Celtic Lose On Night 1 Of Champions League

Ireland internationals Caitlyn Hayes and Saoirse Noonan couldn’t prevent Celtic making a losing start to the Women’s Champions League group phase.

They were beaten 2-nil at home to Dutch champions Twente last night.

Elsewhere in Group B, Chelsea beat Real Madrid by 3-goals to 2 at Stamford Bridge.

This evening, Katie McCabe’s Arsenal begin the group stage away to Bayern Munich.

While Manchester City are at home to Barcelona from 8.

City boss Gareth Taylor says they're looking forward to the challenge of facing the best team in Europe.