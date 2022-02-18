Celtic lose, Leicester and Rangers win

Celtic have a Norwegian mountain to climb if they are to progress to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.

The Scottish Premiership leaders were beaten 3-1 at Parkhead by Bodo Glimt last night.

A strong second half showing saw Leicester City beat the Danes of Randers 4-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Those second legs will be played next Thursday.

Rangers are in decent shape to reach the last-16 of the Europa League.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice last night in a 4-2 victory away to Borussia Dortmund.

The sides will meet again at Ibrox next Thursday.